Updated LA County guidelines allow for campus residency and events at greater capacity

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updated the guidelines that higher education institutions like the 5Cs will need to abide by effective May 11.

According to this latest revision, colleges and universities may increase on campus student residency with certain modifications; rooms that hold occupancy of two or more people require all roommates to be fully vaccinated, while students who are not vaccinated will need to live in single-occupancy rooms.

Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College, Harvey Mudd College and Pomona College will be offering limited on-campus summer housing for students keeping in mind COVID-19 precautions.

In regards to in-person instruction, LACDPH states that the number of people in any open indoor lecture hall or classroom is limited to 50 percent of the room’s standard occupancy, as outlined in County Guidance for Informal Social Gatherings.

Similar occupancy limitations are in place for events sponsored by the institution or student groups on campus. Indoor gatherings are permitted so long as they also do not exceed 50 percent occupancy or 50 individuals, and outdoor gatherings are permitted as long as they do not exceed 100 individuals.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face mask when outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events. Those who are not vaccinated must wear face masks whenever they are outdoors and physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Lastly, LACDPH updated the list of COVID-19 symptoms students and employees must be surveyed for in daily entry screenings prior to engaging in on-campus activity or entering the workplace. Effective May 11, these screenings must survey for a cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills and a new loss of taste or smell.

Since March, some recreational facilities at Pomona and CMC have reopened for students, faculty and staff by reservation. Honnold Mudd Library has also reopened its doors for faculty-only in-person browsing on an appointment basis beginning April 15.