Harvey Mudd to reopen campus to students for summer research, provide on-campus housing

Harvey Mudd College will allow students to return to campus this summer to conduct in-person research among faculty in accordance with new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, according to a Thursday email to students from Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez and Lisa Sullivan, dean of the faculty.

Additionally, on-campus housing will be offered to students approved to conduct in-person research. Only activities that require “lab, shop or studio space” will be approved for summer research, the email said.

“While not all planned summer research will pivot to in-person work, faculty who have appropriate projects may extend invitations to students to join them on campus subject to existing density restrictions in labs and other spaces,” the email said.

All students who end up living on campus and at the nearby Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, as well as be required to adhere to all safety protocols outlined in the housing agreement.

The college anticipates summer residency to begin May 17 and run until the beginning of fall semester.

Students can expect to receive more information about the housing application from the dean of student affairs by March 26.