Some CMC recreational facilities to open March 22 after a year closed

With Los Angeles County in the less restrictive red tier of the state’s reopening plan as of Monday, some Claremont McKenna College facilities will open to CMC students, staff and faculty next week on an appointment basis.

The limited reopening is the college’s first move toward opening its campus to students after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered its closure more than 12 months ago.

Beginning March 22, CMC will offer lap swimming at the Axelrood Pool, singles or doubles tennis at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center and walking, running and conditioning activities at Burns Track and Zinda Field, according to a March 13 email to students from Dean of Students Dianna Graves.

Appointment reservations are open to CMC students through the college’s CMC Returns website.

Although the reopened facilities are often used for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps teams’ conditioning, the reopening permits only individuals — no team or group activities will be allowed, according to the email. A CMC spokesperson did not immediately respond to inquiry concerning potential reopening of facilities to non-CMC community members.

Face coverings will be required during appointments except when in the pool, when drinking and during “solo physical exertion,” according to the email. Participants are required to remain 6 feet between one another — when exercising, 8 feet.

Pomona College announced late February that it would similarly move toward opening certain outdoor facilities for faculty, staff and students under a reservation system.