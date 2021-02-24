Pomona to open outdoor facilities, allow ‘outdoor sessions’ following recent county guidance

Pomona College will resume some on-campus activities following recent changes to county health guidance, college administrators announced in an email to students Tuesday.

Faculty, staff and current students will now be able to access outdoor facilities for sports conditioning and recreational activities in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, according to the email. Haldeman Pool, the college’s tennis courts and the track will open under a reservation system.

“Outdoor sessions” for groups of 10 or fewer people will be available for academic or social support, according to the email. The LACDPH guidance stipulated that such outdoor groups are permitted as “study and support” sessions for students needing additional support. The email offered no further specification.

Pomona is also looking to collaborate with the other Claremont Colleges to reopen the library for current students, faculty and staff, according to the email.

The new guidance does not grant approval to return students for the current spring semester, and remote learning will continue through the end of the semester.

The email, signed by President G. Gabrielle Starr and several vice presidents, rebuked LACDPH restrictions on higher education and affirmed that the college will continue pushing for a path to return students to campus this fall semester.

“In its approach to higher education, our county has become increasingly out of sync with neighboring counties, the rest of the nation and, most importantly, the science of the pandemic. We seek to work together for the right course,” the email said.

“… It is time for students countywide to get back to in-person education. The young people who will build our shared future need to be given greater priority.”

Students can expect further information on facility reopening “in the days ahead,” according to the email.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.