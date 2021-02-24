5Cs can resume some in-person activities, new county guidelines suggest

New guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued Feb. 22 would permit the Claremont Colleges to resume some in-person and on-campus activities.

Under the new guidance, libraries may provide in-person services for students, faculty and staff at 25 percent capacity and while in compliance with the LACDPH Protocol for Libraries.

Outdoor study and “support sessions” for students who need additional academic or social support can be offered with a limit of up to 10 people per group.

Certain outdoor recreational sports facilities, such as fields and courts, may reopen in compliance with all LACDPH protocols.

Music practice rooms and art, design and theater studios are permitted to open for “activities that fulfill academic requirements” with a maximum capacity of four people per room. Higher education services offering access to film equipment, film editing and other post-production facilities are under the same guidelines.

Colleges and universities can continue to offer in-person training and instruction to “essential workforce” in essential activities unable to be taught or completed virtually.

Still, LACDPH continues to prohibit most on-campus residency. However, colleges can still provide housing for students with no alternative housing options. Student-athletes can also reside on campus as “training cohorts” while participating in on-campus sports.

LACDPH reiterated that institutions of higher education are not currently permitted to fully resume in-person academic instruction. Though the Claremont Colleges decided against bringing students back to campus this spring, the new guidance could allow some students on campus this fall. Outdoor sports may have the most leverage under current guidelines, while activities in indoor spaces will have to be maneuvered to accommodate small groups at a time.

Those consistently visiting campus, such as faculty and staff, must undergo “entry screenings” for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

In addition to daily check-ins, anyone on campus must wear a mask unless eating, drinking or in private offices with closed doors. With COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out daily, LACDPH does not require quarantining for those who have been fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic after being in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.