Regional multi-agency SWAT team conducts routine training on CMC grounds

Police officers from local police departments participated in routine training on Claremont McKenna College’s campus all day Thursday.

Members of the regional multi-agency SWAT team — who were on campus from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — conducted training initiatives related to the health and safety of the Claremont community, CMC spokesperson Gilien Silsby told TSL via email.

The training demographic included local first responders who would come to campus in emergency situations, such as instances of active violence, Silsby said.

“School violence incidents such as shootings represent a real and significant threat to college campuses,” she said. “This training session was one way to enhance first responders’ ability to react effectively, efficiently and appropriately should the campus experience an active violence incident.”

With no on-campus classes since March 2020 and no students residing on the premises, the training was “approved to take place at an unoccupied and safe location,” Silsby said.

Campus Safety notified members of the Claremont Colleges community of the training via text message alert and email. The Claremont Police Department also issued a notice of a “police training exercise” at the Claremont Colleges on the City of Claremont’s Nextdoor page.