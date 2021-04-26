Scripps to provide summer housing, mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall

Scripps College is the final undergraduate Claremont College to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students in the fall, according to a Monday email from Interim President Amy Marcus-Newhall to students.

Unlike at Harvey Mudd College and Pitzer College where all on-campus students will need to be vaccinated, Scripps will require that “all students” be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the email. Pomona College and Claremont McKenna College announced similar policies earlier this month.

Limited on-campus summer housing will be available to support “essential student employment”: students facilitating campus tours, summer conferences and select research, according to the email. It was not said whether COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students housed on campus in the summer.

Currently, regular COVID-19 testing is required for all employees working on campus, but the college expects to transition from that policy.

“We anticipate that those who have not been vaccinated will continue to participate in a regular testing protocol, whereas those who provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination will be randomly tested as part of our ongoing COVID-19 screening process,” the email said.

More information on vaccines exemptions for medical or religious reasons is “forthcoming.”

The college also revised its travel policy so that faculty may travel for research and “other essential operations” this summer, citing revised public health protocols in California.