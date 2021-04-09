Claremont McKenna College to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students enrolled in fall

Claremont McKenna College will require all students enrolled next fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in anticipation of a full return to campus life, President Hiram Chodosh announced in an email to CMC students Thursday.

Chodosh urged students, faculty and staff to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments as soon as they are able to, emphasizing that those living close to campus can reach out to Student Health Services for appointment availability.

Students who are unable to be vaccinated due to documented medical or religious reasons must inform Chief Civil Rights Officer Nyree Gray. Unvaccinated students will be required to undergo testing twice weekly, according to the email. The college also plans to have “limited, infrequent, randomized community testing and sequencing to decipher any unexpected risk of resistant variants.”

The college requests that those who have been vaccinated fill out a designated form provided by the college in order to be removed from compulsory weekly testing requirements. Fully vaccinated individuals will also be expected to adhere to “reasonable behavioral health and safety practices” and adapt to any changes in public guidelines that may occur.

CMC’s announcement follows that of Harvey Mudd College which would require students living on campus to get vaccinated.

“The race to get back fully depends on our drive to get vaccinated,” Chodosh said. “This is our most immediate priority.”