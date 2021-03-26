Student Health Services now vaccinating 5C faculty, staff and eligible students

Student Health Services at the Claremont Colleges is regularly vaccinating 5C faculty, staff and eligible students since receiving their first vaccine allocation March 12, according to a statement from Laura Muna-Landa, director of communications for The Claremont Colleges Services.

SHS was approved as a vaccination site by CalVax for the COVID-19 California Vaccination Program and has held three vaccination clinics thus far, the second on March 19 followed by a third clinic March 23. Student employees were notified about the latter of the clinics last week via email from their respective colleges.

Clinics are scheduled by SHS as they receive weekly allocations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which provides administrative oversight and direction, according to the statement. As of now, SHS is only administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Student employees of the 7Cs are newly eligible to receive the vaccine, falling under the category of “higher education essential support staff,” according to new LACDPH guidelines. The guidelines disclose that the sector includes “those in the education sector that may currently be home, but who are essential to vaccinate to resume in-person education services.”

Enclosed within the email is a list of individuals and subgroups eligible to receive the vaccine along with respective verification needed. The current list includes any current employee at the Claremont Colleges, current student employees, anyone 65 years of age or older and individuals with health conditions and disabilities that are on a list provided by the LACDPH.

SHS’ designation as a COVID-19 vaccination center could become more pertinent with the news that all California adults will be eligible for vaccine doses come April 15.

“I recommend all eligible persons to take advantage of these vaccination opportunities so that we can continue to drive our community infection rates even lower and continue to allow more permitted activities to occur in a safe manner,” SHS Director Prateek Jindal said in a statement included in Harvey Mudd College and Scripps College’s vaccination clinic notices.

Some college administrators who forwarded Jindal’s email to students cautioned that those who are not eligible to receive the vaccination will be turned away at check-in.

“[Those ineligible] would have taken away a spot from another eligible member of our community and possibly lead to wasted doses,” Avis Hinkson, Pomona College dean of students, said.

“SHS gets a very limited number of doses from time to time,” Hinkson said, adding that college administrators receive short notice about these vaccinations.