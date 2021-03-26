Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez to leave Harvey Mudd, assume student affairs position at Washington University in St. Louis

Anna Gonzalez, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, will end her time with Harvey Mudd College by the end of the 2020-21 academic year after nearly three years as an HMC administrator, HMC President Maria Klawe announced in an email to students March 19.

Gonzalez — known to most HMC students as Dr. G — will assume a position as vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis beginning July 1. No decisions have been made by HMC about future leadership of the Division of Student Affairs owing to HMC’s hiring freeze, according to the email.

“I have appreciated her service on the President’s Cabinet, her strong advocacy on behalf of our students and her steady leadership in supervising the college’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and coordinating our response with our colleagues at the other Claremont Colleges,” Klawe said.

In her new role at Washington University, Gonzalez will oversee student affairs initiatives in athletics, housing and residential life, wellness, student success and diversity and inclusion for the private university’s undergraduate and graduate students.