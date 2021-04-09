Claremont McKenna College to provide limited summer housing to students

Claremont McKenna College will offer housing to a limited number of eligible students this summer at the Alexan Kendry Apartments, according to an email to students April 6 from Dianna Graves, associate vice president and dean of students.

Housing will be given to rising sophomores, juniors or seniors who will be enrolled at CMC for the fall 2021 semester and meet the following eligibilities: they are employed by CMC for in-person jobs, such as first-year program interns; they are facility supervisors and Keck Science Department research interns; and those who have secured virtual, remote summer internships and “whose home environment is not conducive to the successful completion of such activity,” according to the email.

Summer housing will run from May 21 through Aug. 1 at a cost of $33 per student per day, roughly amounting to $231 per week, the email said. Housing includes a fully furnished apartment, utilities, Wi-Fi, parking and a washer and dryer. Students will be responsible for their own meals and no meal plans will be provided.

CMC will grant housing extensions for those students with no alternative housing beyond Aug. 1, transitioning them in their fall 2021 housing assignments if extensions approach the start of the fall semester, according to the email.

The Dean of Students Office will receive and evaluate the housing applications on a rolling basis until May 8. Accepted students will have to agree to COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the college, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the state. This will include daily health screenings and “frequent” COVID-19 testing protocols, according to the email.

Harvey Mudd College announced last month that summer housing would similarly be provided for students conducting in-person research alongside faculty.