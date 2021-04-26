Scripps unveils fall 2021 housing plans: off-campus apartments, no triple rooms

Scripps College elaborated on its previously announced plans for summer and fall housing in a Monday email to students from Dean of Students Charlotte Johnson.

Summer housing — available for eligible “essential” student work or research — is available from June 6 through August 13. Though locations are not yet confirmed, rooms will be single-occupancy and “likely” include on-campus and Scripps-owned housing, according to the email, with the possibility of availability at the Claremont Collegiate Apartments.

Summer housing will not include meal plans, but all summer housing spaces will have kitchens, according to the email. Scripps summer housing will cost $146 per week; the cost of CCA apartments is not yet determined.

The college, which will mandate all its students to receive COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, will provide vaccinations through Student Health Services to those not yet vaccinated and accept COVID-19 vaccines from outside the United States. Students unable to get vaccinated before coming to campus “may be required to quarantine.”

Scripps, having faced a housing shortage before, faces another tight housing situation — its housing for the 2021-2022 academic year will be limited to only singles and doubles, and less students could be studying abroad.

But, with an “entire building” reserved at CCA that can accommodate 120 students, Scripps anticipates it will have enough housing available for all full-time students come fall, but on-campus housing will be prioritized for incoming first-years and sophomores.

Similar to Pomona College students, rising sophomores, juniors and seniors wishing to live off-campus in housing not affiliated with the college will need to apply to do so.

Orientation will include virtual and in-person programming for new students, international students and rising sophomores. Virtual orientations will occur the first three weeks of August, followed by in-person orientations beginning Aug. 27.

Move-in for the fall semester will be staggered over the course of four days — with new students moving in Aug. 25, sophomores on Aug. 26 and juniors and seniors on Aug. 27 to 28.

Early move-in is tentatively set for Aug. 14 for student-athletes, non-vaccinated students who need to quarantine and students in roles supporting orientation, admissions and fall opening.