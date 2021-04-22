Pomona confirms elimination of fall cross-campus dining, announces ‘unlimited’ meal plan, off-campus housing

Pomona College announced intended adjustments to campus life in anticipation of a return to an on-campus semester, with updates spanning housing, meal plans and room draw.

The email from Dean of Campus Life Josh Eisenberg confirmed the undergraduate Claremont Colleges’ decisions to eliminate cross-campus dining, citing a need to lower density at peak meal times and provide students with more flexibility.

The college will keep Frank Dining Hall and Frary Dining Hall open through its hours of operation instead of closing between breakfast, lunch and dinner mealtimes. Subsequently, it will eliminate its swipe-based meal plan in favor of an “unlimited meal plan” which does not count swipes for students living on campus.

All off-campus students will be required to have a 10-meal plan. The requirement, Eisenberg said, will provide off-campus students the opportunity to reconnect with campus community and have secure access to food.

“Pomona understands that students are eager to rebuild community after a year-plus away from campus. We believe that meals are one of the most effective ways to create community,” Eisenberg said.

The college plans to lease campus-sponsored housing — the Oasis KGI Commons, an apartment complex adjacent to the Packing House overseen by Keck Graduate Institute— to students from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Priority for the Oasis housing will be given to the class of 2021, according to the email. Those in the apartments will be granted an unlimited meal plan.

The addition of campus-sponsored housing, according to Eisenberg, was in anticipation of a “slightly larger first-year class and a smaller study abroad cohort.”

The lease, though, is tentative. Made “with the hope that juniors will be allowed to study abroad in spring 2022” and thus diminish demand for on-campus housing, the college will extend its lease if spring 2022 study abroad is canceled.

Students in the classes of 2021, 2022, 2023 will be able to apply to live off-campus for the 2021-2022 academic year, with plans to allow for 60 off-campus students, “the average number of students who have lived off-campus for the previous three on-campus academic years.” Students in the classes of 2021 and 2022 will be given priority.

The application is available here and students will be notified of their off-campus status on May 19, 2021.

All classes, including the class of 2021 will participate in room draw June 8-11. The semester will begin August 30.