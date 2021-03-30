Pitzer releases dates, guidelines for tentative fall 2021 move-in

Pitzer College released its tentative plan to accommodate student move-in for the fall 2021 semester in an email to students Tuesday, the first of the Claremont Colleges to do so.

The email, signed by Josh Scacco, associate director of residence life, and Kirsten Carrier, director of residence life, signaled a revamped move-in process to accommodate social distancing and parameters determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The move-in process for students would be executed in stages. Pending certain LACDPH guidelines, incoming first-years would move in August 21, followed by rising sophomores August 22. On both days, students would have to sign up for individual move-in times between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Student leaders, student athletes and international students can receive clearance for early campus arrival after coordination with Residence Life, supervisors, advisors and coaches, according to the email.

Rising juniors and seniors returning to campus would do so Aug. 28-29 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., adhering to the same individual move-in signups. Classes will begin Monday Aug. 30.

Current LACDPH higher education reopening guidelines — updated before the county moved into the red tier of the state’s reopening plan March 15 — permits only students with no alternative housing options to dorm in campus residence halls.

According to a March 11 email to students from Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr, higher education institutions will be permitted to house students on campus if the county remains in its current red tier or lower orange tier. The county also signaled it will lift “nearly all” its higher education restrictions surpassing statewide guidance, according to Starr.

The Tuesday email confirmed the college will not be providing on-campus housing this summer, unlike announced plans from Harvey Mudd College. Pitzer will make arrangements for students enrolled in Pitzer’s summer classes to reside at the Claremont Collegiate Apartments, according to the email.

County travel restrictions currently mandate a 10-day quarantine, even for fully vaccinated individuals.

International students living in Pitzer housing will be able to register with Pitzer International Programs and the college’s residence life office to arrive early and complete necessary quarantine periods in campus housing, according to the email.

The email encouraged students who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible. Students who have not yet received a vaccination by their move-in date can do so via Student Health Services, which will provide vaccines to students subject to availability and allocation, according to the email.

Stored items, which some students have not seen since leaving campus in March 2020, would be transported to on-campus students’ fall room assignments prior to their arrival, while students who choose to live off campus would have to collect their belongings from Pitzer in-person. Graduates from the class of 2020 and upcoming graduates from the class of 2021 with stored items on campus were told to contact Residence Life for further details

Per current LACDPH guidelines, Pitzer students would not be permitted to eat at other dining halls or eateries at the 5Cs, nor would non-Pitzer students be able to eat at McConnell Dining Hall, the Pit Stop Cafe or the Shakedown Cafe, according to the email. Pitzer eateries can currently serve only grab-and-go options to Pitzer students. Extended hours and modifications to food services are planned to accommodate social distancing requirements and students’ schedules, according to the email.

Pizer disclosed in the email that these plans are subject to change based on LA County guidance and other health and safety protocols. The college said they cannot predict whether other COVID-19 related safety measures will be mandated, such as wearing masks, social distancing from one another and having community health ambassadors.