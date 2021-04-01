Scripps reaffirms plans for in-person fall semester, assures ‘campus experience’

Scripps College announced further details in its plans for an in-person 2021-2022 academic year, President Lara Tiedens and vice presidents Charlotte Johnson and Amy Marcus-Newhall announced to students in an email Thursday.

In-person classes, according to the email, would take place “to the greatest extent possible,” housing would consist of single and double rooms and dining will be modified.

“We expect that there will be some ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures, but we are eagerly anticipating a campus experience that resumes the aspects of academic and residential life we hold most dear,” the email said.

The email comes after Los Angeles County moved into the orange tier Tuesday, the second to last tier in California’s reopening plan. The county stationed itself squarely in the most restrictive purple tier for several months before falling to the red tier March 15.

Institutions of higher education haven’t seen an update in reopening guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health since March 12, when LA County was still in its purple tier. Per the early March guidance, colleges and universities should “limit” on-campus student residency, “but may continue to provide housing for students who have no alternative housing options.”

To help inform reopening plans, the college shared a student survey allowing input on housing preferences and proposed safety measures.The survey is open for feedback until April 15.

Students and families can expect further information concerning housing and dining, orientation and international students later this month, according to the email. The Scripps Strong website will also be updated regularly throughout the next few months with updates on the fall semester.

Pitzer College released further plans and dates for its own fall move-in Tuesday.