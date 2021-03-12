Shift in Los Angeles County restrictions paves way for modified campus reopenings

Pomona College could resume modified on-campus activities this summer if Los Angeles County moves into the red tier of the state’s reopening plan, President G. Gabrielle Starr and administrators said in an email to the community Thursday.

LA County has been in its most restrictive purple tier since August 2020, but Governor Gavin Newsom signaled Wednesday that the county could fall to the second-most restrictive red tier as soon as Friday.

“This opens up possibilities for resuming some of our usual on-campus activities of summer research and internships, and discussions will be underway shortly with our faculty, staff and student planning group to chart the path forward,” the email said.

According to the email, LA County would also lift “nearly all” of its higher education restrictions that go beyond statewide guidance, a change long sought by Pomona.

Though Pomona is so far the only college in the consortium to acknowledge the shift in COVID-19 reopening guidelines, a move to the red tier would pave the way for all 7Cs to resume some on-campus summer activities, like research and holding classes. The shift would continue to block campus residential housing.