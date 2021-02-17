Harvey Mudd cancels fall 2021 study abroad

Harvey Mudd College announced the cancellation of all its study abroad options for the fall 2021 semester, citing health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to students Tuesday, Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez and Lisa Sullivan, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, said they are “not convinced that the global health situation will be sufficiently stable in the fall to make a return to study abroad experiences advisable.”

The college is still upholding the possibility of study abroad options for the spring 2022 semester, according to the email. Rhonda Chiles, HMC’s study abroad coordinator, will be available for students to consult with about planning for later study abroad opportunities in 2022.

HMC was the first Claremont College to cancel study abroad programs for the spring 2021 semester.