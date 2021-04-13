Pitzer College to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations if students return to campus in fall

Pitzer College students will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall, Sandra Vasquez, interim vice president for student affairs, announced in an email to students Tuesday.

The college will consider exemptions to the requirement on the grounds of medical conditions or students’ religious practices, according to the email.

A new portal created in partnership with Student Health Services, Healthy Pitzer, will let students upload their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Students not vaccinated against COVID-19 upon arriving to Pitzer will need to be vaccinated upon arrival and comply with twice-weekly COVID-19 testing until they are considered fully vaccinated, according to the email. Non-vaccinated students traveling from outside of California will additionally be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

The announcement follows those similar to Claremont McKenna College, which announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester, and Harvey Mudd College, which will require vaccines for all students living on its campus and its off-campus housing. Both colleges also noted potential exemptions in requirements for those with relevant medical conditions or religious practices.