Southern California hits a week with 0 percent ICU capacity

Southern California reached its first week with zero percent reported ICU capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the California Department of Public Health.

After exceeding 6,000 in-county hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients Monday with 6,155 patients, the CDPH reported 6,499 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County as of Tuesday.

The county’s COVID-19 hospitalization total, which includes patients suspected of having COVID-19, was 6,820 as of Tuesday, according to the CDPH. This is more than double the number during the initial COVID-19 peak in mid-July, when 2,907 suspected and confirmed patients in the county were hospitalized.

Both recent county hospitalization metrics — confirmed COVID-19 patients and confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients — grew by over 1,000 patients since Dec. 17, according to CDPH data.

As of Tuesday, Claremont’s cumulative case count was 1,197 COVID-19 cases, according to the Los Angeles Times, an increase of 30 cases from Monday. The city’s cumulative case rate per 100,000 residents is currently 3,281 cases.

In the last 14 days, Claremont has had 353 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Los Angeles Times. The city has had a rate of 968 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days, up from the rate of 899 cases per 100,000 residents as of Saturday.

Nationwide, the Inland Empire is currently the metro area with the third-greatest number of cases relative to population in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by the New York Times. It also ranks no. 6 for where new cases are growing the fastest, adjusted for population.

San Bernardino County, which borders Claremont and is home to neighboring cities Upland and Montclair, now has the most new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents of all state counties, according to the Los Angeles Times, with 1,816 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. LA County ranks eighth, with 1,022 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.

Southern California leads the state in regional new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, with 909 new cases, up from 712 cases per 100,000 residents a week ago.

Statewide ICU capacity fell to 1.1 percent as of Wednesday, a 1.4 percent drop from Monday’s reported 2.5 percent statewide ICU capacity. Regional stay-at-home orders — enacted when a region’s ICU availability dips below 15 percent — remain in place for 98.3 percent of California’s population, and are likely to be extended according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.