LA County now leads in state hospitalizations by more than 4,000 patients

The percentage of intensive care unit beds available in Southern California was zero percent for the fourth consecutive day Sunday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County remain on the rise, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

The state reported 5,709 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Saturday, up from the 5,548 hospitalizations reported Friday.

LA County hospitalization totals, including patients suspected of having COVID-19, topped 6,000 patients for the first time Saturday, at 6,018 total patients. The same metric tallied 4,970 patients six days prior, on Dec. 14.

LA County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 hospitalizations, now by more than 4,000 hospitalized patients. Orange County, the state county with the second-most COVID-19 hospitalizations, has 1,757 hospitalized patients, including patients suspected of having COVID-19, according to CDPH data — 4,261 less hospitalized COVID-19 patients than LA County.

Claremont’s Saturday COVID-19 case rate was 3,064 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, up from Friday’s rate of 2,985 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Claremont’s 14-day average case rate as of Saturday is 899 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Times, an increase in the 14-day rate of more than 100 since TSL’s reporting Thursday.

The city’s daily average is once again more than three times its 14-day average case rate.

Regional stay-at-home orders — enacted when a region’s ICU availability dips below 15 percent — remain in place for 98.3 percent of California’s population. As of Sunday, statewide ICU availability is 2.1 percent, a 0.1 percent increase from Saturday’s availability.

This article was last updated December 20, 2020 at 4:53 p.m.