Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 6,000 patients

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County now exceed 6,000 patients for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to data released Tuesday from the California Department of Public Health.

The percentage of intensive care unit beds available in Southern California remained at zero percent for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday, according to CDPH data.

The state reported 6,155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Monday, an increase from Sunday’s reported 5,866 COVID-19 patients.

The county’s COVID-19 hospitalization total — which includes patients suspected of having COVID-19 — was 6,460 as of Monday. This is more than double the number during the initial COVID-19 peak in mid-July, when 2,907 suspected and confirmed patients in the county were hospitalized.

Both recent hospitalization metrics — confirmed COVID-19 patients and confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients — grew by just under 1,000 patients since Dec. 16, according to CDPH data.

As of Monday, Claremont’s cumulative case count was 1,167 COVID-19 cases, up 31 cases from Sunday’s count, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health. The city’s cumulative case count rate per 100,000 residents is 3,199 cases.

The Inland Empire currently ranks no. 5 in the country for the greatest number of cases relative to population in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by the New York Times. It also ranks no. 4 for where new cases are growing the fastest, adjusted for population.

San Bernardino County, which borders Claremont and is home to neighboring cities Upland and Montclair, currently has the second-most new cases per 100,000 residents of all state counties, according to the Los Angeles Times, with 1,693 cases per 100,000 residents. LA County ranks eighth, with 1,021 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Southern California’s seven-day average case rate is 909 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Times, an increase of Wednesday’s seven-day rate of 712 cases per 100,000 residents.

Regional stay-at-home orders — enacted when a region’s ICU availability dips below 15 percent — remain in place for 98.3 percent of California’s population. As of Tuesday, statewide ICU availability is 1.4 percent, a 1.1 percent decrease from Monday’s 2.5 percent availability.

Claire DuMont contributed reporting.

This article was last updated December 22, 2020 at 6:03 p.m.