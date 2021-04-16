Student Health Services COVID-19 vaccination clinics now open to all community members 18 years or older

Student Health Services will begin vaccinating all members of the Claremont community 18 years of age or older against COVID-19 at its vaccine clinics beginning April 16, according to an email sent by Laura Muna-Landa, The Claremont Colleges Services spokesperson. Students, employees, faculty, members of the Claremont community and their family members are eligible, according to the email.

SHS will provide only the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at an April 16 clinic and will not bill any appointment holders for the administration fee. The second, follow-up clinic will be held May 14. Community members who are unable to attend this second dose clinic will be responsible for scheduling their own appointment for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine at another clinic, according to the email.

“We recommend all eligible persons to take advantage of these vaccination opportunities so that we can continue to drive our community infection rates even lower and continue to allow more permitted activities to occur in a safe manner,” the email said.

Earlier this month, Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College and Harvey Mudd College released statements that the schools will mandate that students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to resume in-person instruction for fall 2021. More recently, Pomona College announced it will follow a similar policy for students on campus this summer and in the fall semester. Exceptions will be considered for medical conditions or religious practices, according to emails from the four schools.