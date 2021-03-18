Scripps joins Pomona, CMC in holding virtual 2021 commencement, in-person celebration mid-2022

Scripps College has opted for a virtual commencement ceremony this spring and plans to bring the class of 2021 back on campus in 2022, mirroring announcements from Claremont McKenna College and Pomona College.

If Los Angeles County public health guidelines allow, the in-person celebration will take place during Alumnae Reunion Weekend in May 2022, according to a Thursday email from President Lara Tiedens to students. The virtual commencement ceremony is set to take place at the close of the semester on May 22.

Scripps plans to commemorate the class of 2021 by hosting small celebrations and events that will lead up to commencement, starting with the college’s traditional Capstone Day on May 7 and a special program for seniors May 19, according to the email.

A new webpage on the Scripps website has been created to showcase students of the class of 2021 and host commencement updates, events, resources and FAQs. Seniors will also be receiving a gift box that comprises their diploma, commencement regalia and other gifts, the email said.

Despite LA County’s recent shift in the state’s reopening plan, current county guidelines cap the size of large gatherings which prevents an in-person commencement to take place. However, the college is hopeful that “promising developments in vaccine availability and distribution” will allow students to return to campus this fall.

Pitzer College will also hold a virtual commencement ceremony this spring.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Harvey Mudd would be holding a virtual commencement. The event is officially labeled a “celebration,” not a commencement. TSL regrets this error.