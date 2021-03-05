CMC announces virtual commencement for class of 2021, in-person ceremony mid-2022

Claremont McKenna College class of 2021 could celebrate commencement with their families with a multi-day, in-person event in summer 2022 if public health guidelines allow.

The event would take place in early May or June, according to an email to the class of 2021 and their families Friday by President Hiram Chodosh.

Till then, a virtual commencement ceremony is planned for Saturday May 15, 2021, according to the email.

The college plans to mail caps, gowns, diploma covers and “other commemorative items” later this spring, the email said.

Chodosh acknowledged plans for an in-person event in 2022 as the “best opportunity” to provide a “special experience” that provides adequate notice to all participants, prioritizes students’ priorities for commencement and follows health restrictions.

Currently, guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health limit large gatherings. Colleges and universities in Los Angeles county are still not permitted to resume in-person academic instruction but can open outdoor recreational sports facilities in compliance with all LACDPH guidelines.

Feedback from a commencement survey sent to students in January indicated support for a delayed, in-person event, according to the email.

The in-person events in 2022 will create opportunities for graduates to spend time together and with faculty, staff, coaches, family and friends, the email said.

A virtual component will be included in key events, such as the commencement ceremony and class dinner, for graduates and families who may not be able to attend in person.

The college will offer travel stipends to assist graduates with financial need in returning to campus, according to the email.