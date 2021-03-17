Pomona to invite classes of 2020, 2021 to campus in place of in-person commencements

Pomona College classes of 2020 and 2021 will have the chance to set foot back on campus May or June 2022, should county health guidelines allow it.

Graduates whose on-campus commencements were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic will be invited to a “special weekend” on campus in May or June 2022, according to an email from President G. Gabrielle Starr and Pomona administrators.

In place of in-person commencements, Pomona opted for virtual ceremonies — the class of 2020 were honored in December, and the class of 2021 will undergo a similar ceremony at the close of this semester.

“We want to be timely in marking the closing of seniors’ academic experience at Pomona allowing them, their loved ones and the Pomona community to celebrate their accomplishments in the spring … As the class has sought, we also want to provide ’20 and ’21 graduates with the chance to gather in person and connect back on campus,” the email said.

“We so look forward to seeing everyone back on campus.”

Though new LA County guidelines allow some group activities, it would take the county moving below the red tier into orange and yellow tiers to allow substantial gatherings like a multi-class event.

Claremont Mckenna College will similarly invite graduated seniors back to campus in mid-2022.

Pitzer College, Harvey Mudd College and CMC are all planning virtual commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.