HMC is fourth 5C to rollout plans for in-person commencement celebration mid-2022

Harvey Mudd College will hold a virtual commencement celebration this May and plans to bring the class of 2021 back to campus in spring 2022 for an in-person commencement, Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez announced in an email to students Friday.

HMC is the fourth Claremont College to make such a decision, as Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College and Pomona College announced similar plans earlier this month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will hold online celebrations in lieu of an in-person celebration during what would have been graduates’ Commencement Weekend May 15 to 16. A postponed commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 will be held on-campus in spring 2022 pending approval from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the email said.

Academic departments will hold individual events online on Saturday, May 15 and a school-wide ceremony honoring graduates of the class of 2021 will be held on Sunday, May 16.

During the Sunday event, President Maria Klawe will address all graduating students followed by a slideshow created by senior class presidents Christian Garcia and Martin Gonzalez and “student-led celebration Zoom rooms.”

According to Gonzalez’s email, the decision to hold an additional in-person celebration was made in consultation with the senior class presidents and based on data that they collected from their peers.

“This is not the senior year you expected to have, and I want to thank you for your continued leadership. I see your efforts as you mentor the younger classes, support them and one another, and also continue to be engaged in your various co-curricular activities, classes, research interests and in preparing to begin your next journey as alumni,” Gonzalez said to graduating seniors in the email.

Additional information regarding the virtual commencement will be sent out in the coming weeks, according to the email.