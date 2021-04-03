Pomona to eliminate points system, opens conversation-based model to student comment

In an overhaul of its standing conduct code, Pomona College will replace its points-based system with a conversation-based conduct system beginning in fall 2021.

The conduct system proposal, which attempts to emphasize “conversation, community building and education” was sent out to the student body in an email Friday from Josh Eisenberg, dean of campus life, for a 30-day review.

Drafted in September 2020 and finalized March 2021, the revised system was written by a committee of college administrators and ASPC and Judicial Board representatives. It responds to long-held concerns that the points system is too punitive in nature.

“The points system is considered by many students to be punitive, confusing, and arbitrary which is antithetical to what we believe Pomona College wants from its conduct process,” Eisenberg said.

To replace points and subsequent point-based sanctions, the revised sanctions would mandate meetings with student code administrators, an alcohol and other drugs counselor and Pomona deans. Notably, first-time alcohol-related infractions do not mandate a referral to an AOD counselor, a change from the current points system. Previously acquired points will be removed from students’ records.

“Sanctioning will be based on what best serves the student and the community rather than arbitrarily assigning points based on a violation,” the proposed model said.

The point system was established in 2016 to replace previous fine-based sanctions, citing a disproportionate effect on low-income students.

The Student Affairs Committee is accepting comments on the proposed model until May 3.