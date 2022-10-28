‘Home’ is where your heart is: BIPOC actors own the stage as they perform musical theater

A 2019 report by the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) shows all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City are owned and operated by white people. The Claremont Colleges have instituted various efforts to make the theater environment at the 5Cs more inclusive, where diversity is celebrated.

In efforts to continue this celebration of diversity, last year, performer Perrin Williams PO ’22 approached Spotlight Musical Theater with the idea for an all-BIPOC musical theater showcase called “Home,” directed by Amael Angel PZ ’24.

“When I first heard about ‘Home,’ I knew I was going to be involved,” assistant stage manager Isabela Pardo PO ’25 said. “I was just drawn by the concept of having a space for BIPOC people to come together.”

The idea was the team behind the show would be completely comprised of BIPOC students, from cast to crew to creative team. The show aimed to blend incredible songs made for BIPOC performers along with songs from roles that have been traditionally cast as white so that BIPOC performers could take ownership of them. The cast performed songs like “Burn” from Hamilton, “Breaking Free” from High School Musical and “Seasons of Love” from Rent in solos, duets and ensembles.

“I originally pitched the idea because I have envisioned a safe space for us to perform and showcase our talents,” Williams said.

This show primarily focuses on BIPOC communities in hopes of combating type-casting in theatrical institutions and spaces.

“In casting, a lot of times, the BIPOC communities can get shunted to specific roles, just based [on] how we’d look rather than how we sing or act,” Williams said. “It happened to me a lot in high school, where I was made to feel like I look a certain part. But I definitely think it’s different here at the 5Cs, and I would like to open that welcoming space to everyone.”

“Home” represents a collection of narratives that invites all audiences to come and experience them together in one space.

“I think more than anything, ‘Home’ is a safe space to celebrate my culture, and to be able to just do what I love, that’s more celebratory than demanding,” Vicente Valdes HM ’25 said.

The title “Home” means multiple things to the cast and crew members. Inspired by the song “Home” from the Wizard of Oz, it serves as a place of comfort where one can truly belong.

“I remembered the song ‘Home’ from the Wizard of Oz, and the message behind the show was just a place where there’s love overflowing,” Williams said.

“Home” also aims to foster a collaborative community that celebrates theater as a safe space of expression.

“The title ‘Home’ means that we are finally in a community together as a QT-BIPOC family,” said Aydin Mallery PZ ’24, the musical director of the show as well as a performer.

“We’ve created this space that allows all of us to occupy a space that has been traditionally white-dominated and to take power in our narratives together, and that’s what makes it home. We’re doing this by ourselves, for us and people like us,” Mallery added.

This showcase not only highlighted the struggle BIPOC artists endure on a daily basis, but also allowed the audience to empathize with some of the other human emotions we all experience, such as joy, love, community, heartbreak, loss and hope.

“There’s something about every single piece that I’ve enjoyed,” Valdes said. “I really liked the ensemble member song, ‘Seasons of Love,’ because I feel like it’s the best way to connect with the rest of the cast.”

The aim of the show was to inspire. A lot of the cast found that seeing representation on stage personally resonated with them and reflected on how that propelled them to believe that they could act as well.

“On a personal note [this musical is] for anyone who is of the QT-BIPOC community, especially in the audience.” Mallery said. “I want them to come realizing that this is a space that they can belong to. I had that experience when I was 3 when I saw a show with someone who looked like me. And I thought to myself if they can do that, then I can do that. I think hope is what I want to come off this show, and if the show motivates that for just one human, then I think we’ve done our job.”