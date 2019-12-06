You asked, we answered: Are the berries across from The Hub at Claremont McKenna College edible?

Yes, they are indeed.

Claremont McKenna College spokesperson Valerie Ramos said the berries might be from a Western Strawberry Tree, Myrtle Tree, Chinese Photinia or Yeddo Hawthorn, the most common trees and shrubs found across the CMC campus.

The fruit of these plants are indeed edible and considered non-toxic, according to Ramos and CMC’s Campus Grounds Manager.

Ramos said she doesn’t “recommend consuming them as an individual may experience unknown side effects such as aggravated allergies.”

Each week, TSL answers your questions about anything at the 5Cs. Ask us a question at editor@tsl.news with the subject line “Ask TSL.” Include your name, school and year if you want.

