The Motley Coffeehouse to close for fall semester

Students, faculty and staff who rely on Scripps College’s The Motley Coffeehouse for their daily caffeine fix will have to say a temporary goodbye to the student-run cafe, which will be closed for the upcoming fall semester.

Associate Dean of Students Adriana di Bartolo, who is also the Motley’s administrative adviser, announced the decision during a town hall with Scripps students Thursday. The Motley will likely transform into a “grab and go” area where students will pick up meals instead, she said. No decisions have been made on whether the Motley will be open in the spring, she said.

Uma Nagarajan-Swenson SC ’22, who was set to be the coffeehouse’s primary executive manager, said she and the entire Motley staff had no forewarning of the cafe’s closing prior to hearing di Bartolo mention it publicly.

“I’m not necessarily surprised to hear this news, but I am devastated,” she said via email. “We definitely didn’t expect to hear the news on a public call, and I think we’d hoped we would have agency over how this news would be delivered to our community.”

But given the need to keep students and the community safe, Nagarajan-Swenson said she understood why administrators made the decision.

Petie Schill SC ’22, who was the Motley’s facilities manager during the spring, felt that the decision to close was “smart and responsible” and that reopening would be too risky, but acknowledged that other managers may disagree with her.

“I think especially because I was the facilities manager, and I know more about health code than most people, I would say that it would be near impossible to ensure that the Motley could be safe and [that] we could prevent the further spread of the outbreak.”

Still, the way the news was delivered threw off Schill a little bit and felt “disrespectful” to Nagarajan-Swenson — especially because the temporary closure significantly impacts their student staff of 60. This list includes baristas, barista leads and managers for finances, events and more.

Not having the guaranteed employment for the upcoming semester leaves a lot up in the air for staff, which includes federal work-study students who rely on the income for necessities such as books, housing, groceries and more, Nagarajan-Swenson said. So, she’s hoping for transparency from administration regarding upcoming decisions.

“We want to ensure that all our baristas who need jobs have jobs come fall,” she said.

Di Bartolo did not respond when requested for comment on plans for the Motley’s future, how student employees will be impacted or how the news was delivered to the Scripps community.

Aside from being a coffeehouse, the Motley also served as a social hub and community space for events like open mics, shows and festivals, including last semester’s Black Arts Festival and Valentine’s Day Drag Show. Come fall, students and community members will no longer be able to enjoy similar events, get their favorite drink and snacks, socialize and study at the coffeehouse.

The Motley’s closure also likely means the halt of its sponsorship program, Nagarajan-Swenson said, which is funded through the coffeehouse’s revenue and allocates about $7,000 to students and student organizations for projects, conferences and other initiatives that support the Motley’s mission. Not being able to provide funding for students who need support will be a “huge loss,” Nagarajan-Swenson said.

There was no word on whether the coffeehouse will be open in the spring, but di Bartolo maintained that planned renovations for the Motley, which were supposed to happen this summer, are still a priority for the future.

That being said, Schill wasn’t as optimistic.

“Especially given the financial hits that Scripps has taken or is probably going to take this fall due to [COVID-19], I don’t see that remodel happening in the near future. Because we can’t afford it,” she said. “So Scripps was going to be very generous to help us out with a crazy expensive ordeal, and I just don’t think that that’s going to be able to happen.”

Schill explained that the costly remodel was necessary and urgent, saying Motley staff members “absolutely need” new equipment like espresso machines and refrigerators because some of the cafe’s current equipment was “totally failing” by the time Schill left campus in spring, she said.

In spite of the numerous losses that come from the Motley’s temporary closure, however, Nagarajan-Swenson is still hopeful that impactful and critical work can be done.

“One of the main things that’s been on our minds is whether or not the Motley truly centers queer students, students of color, and [first-generation/low-income] students,” she said. “We’re grappling with how it’s an incredibly homogeneously white space, and we want to use the time that we’re closed to completely rebuild and rethink how we function and center our own communities and the communities around us.”

On a lighter note, Nagarajan-Swenson is also concerned with another endeavor. “[I’m] worried about needing to wean myself off of caffeine by the end of the summer,” she said.

