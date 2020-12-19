COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as Southern California ICU capacity is 0 percent for third consecutive day

The percentage of intensive care unit beds available in Southern California was zero percent for the third consecutive day Saturday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In the three days since the state reported Southern California’s zero percent ICU capacity, the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County continued to rise, according to data from the CDPH.

The state reported 5,548 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in LA County as of Friday, up from 5,424 patients Thursday and 5,100 patients Wednesday. Including the tally of hospitalized patients suspected of having COVID-19, the tally reported as of Friday totals 5,872 hospitalizations in-county, according to CDPH data.



Currently, more people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in LA County than in any other county in California, according to the state’s dashboard. Orange County has the second-most number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,601 current patients — 3,947 less patients than LA County.

Regional stay-at-home orders — enacted when a region’s ICU availability dips below 15 percent — remain in place for 98.3 percent of California’s population. As of Saturday, statewide ICU availability is 2 percent, a slight drop from Friday’s 2.1 percent ICU availability.

Claremont’s Thursday COVID-19 case rate was 2,900 positive cases per 100,000 residents, the most recent daily case rate reported by the county.