ICU capacity in Southern California is 0 percent for second consecutive day

The percentage of intensive care unit beds available in Southern California remained at zero percent Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Friday marks the second consecutive day the 11-county region has reported zero percent ICU availability. The state’s overall ICU capacity dropped from 3 percent yesterday to 2.1 percent today, according to California’s COVID-19 website.

Though ICU availability from Thursday remained stagnant at zero, total hospitalizations of infected COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County rose by the hundreds. Thursday, the state reported a total of 5,100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county — Friday, it reported 5,424 hospitalized patients, according to the CDPH.

Total county hospitalizations including hospitalized patients suspected of having COVID-19 is 5,763 patients.

The new data indicates LA County is on a fast track to meet what county officials have estimated will be a demand for 5,500 to 9,000 hospital beds “in coming weeks,” “far [surpassing] any ability of a hospital to surge,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, LA County Health Services director, said at a press conference Wednesday.

Claremont’s Thursday COVID-19 case rate was 2,900 positive cases per 100,000 residents, an uptick from the Wednesday rate of 2,826 positive cases per 100,000 residents, according to LA County’s website.

The city’s seven-day average case rate is a third of its daily rate at 836 positive cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Times. The disparity in the two metrics indicate a large increase in recent transmission of the virus compared to its spread in early December.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s previously announced stay-at-home orders, which are enacted when a region’s ICU availability dips below 15 percent, remain in place for Southern California. Currently, 98.3 percent of the state’s population are under regional stay-at-home-order.

Southern California’s seven-day average COVID-19 case rate is 828 cases per 100,000 residents as of Friday, an increase of more than 100 from Thursday’s seven-day average of 712 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article was last updated December 18, 2020 at 5:43 p.m.