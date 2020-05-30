Scripps offers summer session for the first time

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Scripps College is offering a summer session with 11 classes, all of which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classes will run from July 2 to August 6 and be taught by Scripps faculty and established adjunct professors, according to Scripps’ website. All admitted and continuing Claremont Colleges students can register for the classes; most are additionally open to non-5C college and high school students.

“The summer session courses allow you to get ahead or catch up on course credits, satisfy general education requirements, fulfill major or minor requirements, and/or try out a new interest,” Amy Marcus-Newhall, vice president for academic affairs, told students in an email Friday.

The classes cost $2,000 apiece, though Scripps students can apply for financial aid. Interested students can take up to two classes total, and each is worth a full course’s credit.

The classes being taught are as follows:

Zines, Artists’ Books and Experimental Printing

Critical Perspectives on Dance: Gender, Race and Sexuality

Issues in Environmental Economics

Human Rights and World Literature

Poetry of the Revolution — the Manifesto

Pandemics and the Globalized World

Intermediate Italian

Music Fundamentals

Psychological Disorders

Feminist Interpretations of the Bible

Social Action Writing and Rhetoric

Pitzer College and Harvey Mudd College also offer summer classes and likewise moved theirs online this year due to COVID-19, TSL previously reported.

For more information on Scripps’ summer classes and how to sign up, click here.

