Scripps offers summer session for the first time

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Scripps College is offering a summer session with 11 classes, all of which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The classes will run from July 2 to August 6 and be taught by Scripps faculty and established adjunct professors, according to Scripps’ website. All admitted and continuing Claremont Colleges students can register for the classes; most are additionally open to non-5C college and high school students.
“The summer session courses allow you to get ahead or catch up on course credits, satisfy general education requirements, fulfill major or minor requirements, and/or try out a new interest,” Amy Marcus-Newhall, vice president for academic affairs, told students in an email Friday.
The classes cost $2,000 apiece, though Scripps students can apply for financial aid. Interested students can take up to two classes total, and each is worth a full course’s credit.
The classes being taught are as follows:
- Zines, Artists’ Books and Experimental Printing
- Critical Perspectives on Dance: Gender, Race and Sexuality
- Issues in Environmental Economics
- Human Rights and World Literature
- Poetry of the Revolution — the Manifesto
- Pandemics and the Globalized World
- Intermediate Italian
- Music Fundamentals
- Psychological Disorders
- Feminist Interpretations of the Bible
- Social Action Writing and Rhetoric
Pitzer College and Harvey Mudd College also offer summer classes and likewise moved theirs online this year due to COVID-19, TSL previously reported.
