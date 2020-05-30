Front Page News Scripps College 

Scripps offers summer session for the first time

Scripps College is offering summer classes for the first time this year, all of which will be taught online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Mabel Lui • The Student Life)

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Scripps College is offering a summer session with 11 classes, all of which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classes will run from July 2 to August 6 and be taught by Scripps faculty and established adjunct professors, according to Scripps’ website. All admitted and continuing Claremont Colleges students can register for the classes; most are additionally open to non-5C college and high school students.

“The summer session courses allow you to get ahead or catch up on course credits, satisfy general education requirements, fulfill major or minor requirements, and/or try out a new interest,” Amy Marcus-Newhall, vice president for academic affairs, told students in an email Friday.

The classes cost $2,000 apiece, though Scripps students can apply for financial aid. Interested students can take up to two classes total, and each is worth a full course’s credit.

The classes being taught are as follows: 

  • Zines, Artists’ Books and Experimental Printing 
  • Critical Perspectives on Dance: Gender, Race and Sexuality 
  • Issues in Environmental Economics 
  • Human Rights and World Literature
  • Poetry of the Revolution — the Manifesto 
  • Pandemics and the Globalized World 
  • Intermediate Italian 
  • Music Fundamentals
  • Psychological Disorders 
  • Feminist Interpretations of the Bible 
  • Social Action Writing and Rhetoric 

Pitzer College and Harvey Mudd College also offer summer classes and likewise moved theirs online this year due to COVID-19, TSL previously reported

For more information on Scripps’ summer classes and how to sign up, click here.

