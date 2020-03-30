Harvey Mudd Summer Session to move online; tuition reduced, some classes canceled

Harvey Mudd College’s Summer Session is moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic, program director Brandon K. Ice announced in an email to students Monday.

Two of the planned courses have been canceled, but the college plans to add more courses to its offerings. All courses listed on the Summer Session website are scheduled to continue, and the college plans to finalize course additions by the end of this week, Ice said.

“The world has changed dramatically since launching Mudd Summer Session in February,” Ice said. “That said, the college is committed to offering a quality program this summer.”

The price per course, each of which counts for three credits, has been reduced from $4,000 to $1,500. Students who already paid the original fee are now eligible for a refund, Ice said.

The Summer Session will continue to provide financial aid for HMC students that have qualified for need-based scholarships during this current academic year. Financial aid is not available for non-HMC students, according to the Summer Session website.

All HMC students, including incoming first-years, can take a maximum of two summer session courses. College students from other institutions can also take up to two courses, but high school students are limited to one course.

