Scripps College postpones 2020 commencement

Scripps College is postponing its 2020 commencement ceremony to an undetermined later date due to coronavirus concerns.

The college “remains hopeful” that the ceremony, originally scheduled for May 16, will take place in person when it is safe to do so, Scripps President Lara Tiedens announced in an email to students Monday.

Scripps will announce the new commencement date to the college community with enough notice for students and their families to return to campus, Tiedens said.

“We look forward to the time when we can celebrate the Class of 2020’s remarkable achievements and resilience together,” she said. “Until then, we remain united in seeking our seniors’ well-being and success in the months ahead.”

EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the May 16 ceremony.

Scripps Associated Students President Niyati Narang SC ’20 was pleased that the college is postponing the ceremony rather than canceling it.

“SAS will work with [the administration] to do our very best to preserve as many Scripps traditions for the seniors as possible,” she told TSL via message. “It’s just an unprecedented situation in which everyone is doing their best!”

Scripps joins Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College and Harvey Mudd College in postponing their in-person commencement ceremonies. Pomona College is the only 5C that has yet to announce revised commencement plans.

Scripps’ announcement comes the day following a federal extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30.

All of the 5Cs announced they would be moving all classes online March 12. Online classes began Monday for all five schools, following an extended two-week spring break.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article was last updated March 30, 2020 at 3:50 p.m.

