Claremont McKenna College postpones in-person commencement to later date

Claremont McKenna College’s spring 2020 commencement will be postponed to a later date due to coronavirus concerns, CMC President Hiram Chodosh announced in an email to students Friday.

The ceremony will be moved to a date when “our special CMC graduates and families can (i) all return safely, (ii) have the opportunity to spend time together on campus, and (iii) have sufficient notice to make effective plans,” Chodosh said.

While there will be an online event to mark when seniors receive their degrees in May, the president said CMC will not replace the ceremony with an online version, as multiple other schools across the country have recently announced.

“We will work with our graduating senior class leadership, faculty, staff, and the Board of Trustees to set a new date for an on-campus, in-person, live commencement,” Chodosh said.

Dina Rosin CM ’20, who recently finished her term as ASCMC president, was glad to hear CMC will still be holding an on-campus ceremony.

“I am really glad that CMC is committed to giving us the in-person commencement our class deserves, and am excited to be back on campus with my class to celebrate, whenever that might be,” she told TSL via message.

Commencement was originally scheduled for May 16. A commencement speaker had not yet been announced.

CMC, along with the other four undergraduate Claremont Colleges, announced that they were moving all classes online March 12. The other colleges have not yet announced their updated commencement plans.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article was last updated March 27, 2020 at 12:20 p.m.

Advertisements

Advertisements