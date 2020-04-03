Pitzer College summer session to move online

Pitzer College’s 2020 summer school is moving online in response to the coronavirus, the college announced via email Wednesday.

Tuition has been reduced to $2,000 per class, according to the email. The summer school will include an accelerated two-week session and an additional six-week session.

Financial aid is still available to those who qualify. The session is open to all 5C students, as well as students from any other accredited college or university.

Spring semester classes at the 5Cs moved online this week in response to concerns over COVID-19. Harvey Mudd College announced Monday that it was also moving its summer session online.

