Scripps College dean Amy Marcus-Newhall to serve as interim president

Amy Marcus-Newhall, current Scripps College vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, will act as interim president during the search for President Lara Tiedens’ successor, the college’s board of trustees announced in an email to students Saturday.

She will serve as special advisor to the president April 1-15 and begin an interim presidential position April 16 until a president is selected. She previously served as interim president during the 2015-2016 academic year.

The board “looks forward to attracting” a pool of potential presidential candidates, according to the email.

“The Board trusts Dean Marcus-Newhall to lead the college through this next phase of its evolution and to ensure the college’s stability and momentum over the next year,” the email said.