CMC to open outdoor facilities, planning for fall semester return

Claremont McKenna College will begin offering “very limited” outdoor recreational facilities on campus this month, according to an email to students by President Hiram Chodosh.

This decision follows recent guideline updates from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health allowing institutions of higher education to host limited outdoor activities on campus.

“The college is putting plans in place for mid-March to offer recreational opportunities to CMC students, faculty, and staff by reservation at Biszantz Family Tennis Center, Axelrood Pool and the Burns Track Complex,” the email said.

Though CMC will not resume any in-person classes for the spring 2021 semester, they are planning for a full return for the fall semester. Now that Student Health Services has been approved as a vaccination center, CMC is working with the county to implement the vaccine.

“Vaccinations for our community remain essential to getting us all back on campus in the fall,” the email said.

Pomona College announced last week that they will begin opening certain outdoor facilities for faculty, staff and students under a reservation system.