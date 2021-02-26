CMC extends test-optional policy to fall 2022 application cycle

Claremont McKenna College announced an extension of its test-optional policy until the fall 2022 admissions cycle Thursday, according to an Instagram post by CMC’s Office of Admission.

Students will not be required to submit ACT or SAT scores when applying, the post said. CMC initially adopted a test-optional policy in April 2020, citing widespread test cancellations and uncertainty at national testing sites.

In lieu of testing, the Office of Admission will focus on “accomplishments, impact and leadership within the context of [applicants’ environments],” reviewing students’ high school curriculum and academic performance.

CMC “strongly supports” this extension, according to the post, as they recognize the “challenges, limitations and high-risk in-person factors” associated with obtaining test scores. Students may still submit SAT and ACT scores if they wish to but will not be required to do so.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increased exponentially over the summer of 2020, all five Claremont Colleges became test-optional for the 2020-21 admissions cycle to account for variabilities in students’ application processes.