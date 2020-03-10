Scripps cancels public and ‘non-essential’ events

Scripps College is canceling all “non-essential events” in response to the nationwide spread of COVID-19, according to a community email sent Tuesday.

“Events not related to core academic activities should be cancelled, postponed, or conducted in a manner that does not bring large groups of guests and members of the community together in a single venue,” Scripps Vice President for External Relations Binti Harvey said.

Harvey added that academic activities will only be open to members of the 5C community.

Admitted Students Day and other admissions programming, including “information sessions, interviews, overnight stays and class visits,” are also suspended.

In addition, the Scripps Presents lecture series — which was slated to bring speakers such as Lois Lowry and Susan Orlean in the next five weeks — is canceled indefinitely, as well as “other series, performances, and exhibitions.”

Harvey encouraged faculty to conduct meetings online and over the phone, rather than in person, when possible.

Pomona College canceled its public events on Monday and Harvey Mudd College also scrapped its admitted students programming.

