Harvey Mudd cancels admitted students programs amid coronavirus fears

Harvey Mudd College is canceling its admitted students program, as well as a program for President’s Scholars, previously scheduled for the weekend of April 4-6, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, administrators said in a community announcement Monday.

The school is also halting all college-sponsored travel, both in the United States and internationally, including “clinic, research and conference travel,” and asked students to notify them of any spring break travel plans.

Campus tours, information sessions and overnight visits have been canceled indefinitely, the announcement said.

“A small number” of Mudd courses are also testing online class technologies this week, as the 7Cs prepare to potentially cancel classes and switch to online teaching. Administrators are working to ensure that classes remain on schedule and can be completed on time, and will modify any policies as necessary, the announcement said.

