Pomona cancels all public events in response to coronavirus

Pomona College is canceling all public events through April 18 due to concerns about COVID-19, administrators announced in an email to students Monday. More information about future events will be available by April 1, they said.

Any internal meetings, including academic meetings, performances with 100 attendees or less will be allowed to proceed, but all attendees will be required to have a Claremont Colleges ID. The same restrictions will be applied to Pomona-Pitzer athletic events.

Administrators will decide whether to hold Commencement soon, they said, and Alumni Weekend will be online-only.

Admitted Students Weekend and Spring POP programs scheduled for April 18-20 have also been canceled, as have guided admissions tours, while the Admissions and Financial Aid offices will be open only for current students. Admissions information sessions will end March 13.

The school will also be testing online classes this week, in preparation for possible class cancellations, and is planning for potential remote work by college staff by working with department heads to identify staff who can remain off-campus.

“The goal would be to reduce the number of staff on-campus for the benefit of students, faculty, staff and the entire community, while maintaining operations,” the email said.

The announcement comes after Harvey Mudd College canceled its admitted students weekend earlier Monday.

