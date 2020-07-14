Pomona, Scripps, Claremont McKenna and Pitzer sue federal government over ICE visa rules

Pomona College, Scripps College, Pitzer College and Claremont McKenna College are suing the federal government to challenge new guidelines that affect international students’ ability to study in the U.S.

The colleges are four of 20 higher education institutions in the western U.S. jointly filing a lawsuit against its new SEVP guidelines, which bar international students taking all-online classes from staying in the U.S., according to an announcement made by Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction to stop the policies from being implemented or enforced.

“The government’s thoughtless and arbitrary action not only harms these students, but also robs institutions of higher education of the autonomy and flexibility to adapt models of instruction to meet the urgent needs posed by a global pandemic,” the coalition said in a statement.

Claremont Graduate University recently signed onto an amicus brief issued by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

The state of California is also suing the federal government over the ruling, joining the University of California system and colleges across the nation.

Harvey Mudd College is the only undergraduate Claremont College to not join the coalition and could not immediately be reached for comment.

A list of colleges joining the coalition is below:

The University of Southern California

University of Oregon

Oregon State University

Arizona State University

California Institute of Technology

Chapman University

Claremont McKenna College

Northern Arizona University

Pitzer College

Pomona College

Santa Clara University

Scripps College

Seattle University

Stanford University

St. Mary’s College of California

University of Arizona

University of the Pacific

University of San Diego

University of San Francisco

University of Utah

