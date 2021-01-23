Harvey Mudd will not bring students back to campus in spring 2021

Harvey Mudd College will not open its campus to students this spring, college administrators told students in an email Friday.

“[We] believe the safest course of action is to remain remote for the entire spring semester until the level of community spread in our area is under better control, our local hospitals are not overwhelmed, and there has been more time for widespread vaccinations,” administrators said.

Previously, the college said it would apply to a pilot waiver program from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that would allow some students to return.

President Maria Klawe and administrators said an early decision to not open for the entire spring semester would “alleviate unnecessary challenges” to the HMC community. In fall, HMC announced it would be going online less than a week before students were set to move in.

“We had hoped to be able to bring some students back to campus at some point in the spring semester. Unfortunately, given that LA County is still seeing a significant level of community spread combined with increasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, this simply isn’t realistic,” they said.

Financial aid packages — which were distributed assuming an in-person spring semester — will be revised, according to the email. The email did not specify when students can expect to receive revised offers of financial aid.

HMC will host future Inside Mudd events to provide updates on spring planning and give the community an opportunity to provide feedback, administrators said.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

This story was last updated on Jan. 22, 2020 at 5:17 p.m.