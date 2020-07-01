CMS calls off ‘high-risk’ sports

All Claremont-Mudd-Scripps sports deemed “high-risk” by the NCAA have been canceled for the fall season, according to a CMS press release. The decision affects both fall and winter sports: basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and water polo.

“Los Angeles County has not currently met the state or local gating criteria recommended to resume intercollegiate athletics,” the release read. “Health guidance strongly advises against participation in high-risk sports as defined by the NCAA.”

The decision comes days after Los Angeles County surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases June 29 and following Harvey Mudd College’s recent decision to limit cross-campus interaction and prohibit its student-athletes from competing in fall athletics.

Though the news is disappointing to student-athletes, some were not surprised — especially those whose sports require a high amount of physical contact, making social distancing impossible.

“Although I really hoped that we would be able to have a soccer season this year, given the circumstances with coronavirus, I understand that it is a big risk to allow contact sports at this time,” said Sam Ree CM ’22, a CMS women’s soccer athlete. “With all of the necessary restrictions that CMC is implementing on campus to combat coronavirus, unfortunately, it would be counter-intuitive to allow such high-risk sports to continue.”

While many Stags and Athenas will not be suiting up in the fall, it is possible that those who compete in “low-risk” sports will still be able to participate in in-conference competitions.

“CMS Athletics will continue to evaluate the opportunity to participate in limited, conference-only schedules for fall and winter low-risk sports (cross country, golf, swimming & diving and tennis) if conditions in the Southern California region improve in the coming weeks,” the press release read.

In addition, the fall portion of the basketball season will not take place, but the spring portion “will be evaluated in the late fall along with all spring sports.”

Club sports will also not be allowed to compete in the fall, and physical education courses will be modified based on public health guidelines, with some being held virtually.

The use of gym equipment and weight rooms for low-risk athletics has yet to be announced but will be influenced by state and local health regulations.

