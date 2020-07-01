Harvey Mudd plans a hybrid return to campus

Harvey Mudd College plans to return to campus this fall in a hybrid format, pending approval from health officials as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in California.

Mudd’s Board of Trustees approved the plan Tuesday, according to an email from President Maria Klawe Wednesday afternoon.

Klawe announced a variety of stringent measures “to provide a living and learning haven to the roughly 1,100 Mudders (students, faculty and essential staff) we believe would most benefit by being physically on our campus,” including various measures to hold students at Mudd and keep others, including members of the consortium, away.

The announcement also acknowledges that it is likely that members of the community could contract COVID-19 and lays out procedures for supporting patients and minimizing exposure.

“As the virus continues to spread in Southern California and across the U.S., we know that we can expect members of our community to contract COVID-19,” Klawe said. “We must be ready so that when it happens, we can support those who most need our help, while continuing to provide the highest quality educational experience possible for our students.”

Mudders will take classes in “a mix of modalities,” according to Klawe. The school’s plan includes both in-person and online instruction.

The college expects up to 70 percent of course to be held online, such that students can complete their educational requirements in the case of self-isolation. Larger classes will be among those held online to comply with physical/social distancing requirements.

“We will be providing online access to students for most courses, and we expect a large percentage of courses at many of the other colleges to be offered online as well,” Klawe said.

Classes are set to begin on August 24 and end on November 24, in order to finish the fall semester before the Thanksgiving holiday. Once students leave campus, there is no coming back until spring term.

“We anticipate the 2020-2021 academic year will be unlike any other in the College’s history,” Klawe said.

The college has made the “difficult decision” to restrict Mudd students from taking classes on other campuses and to bar students from other 5C campuses from taking Mudd classes in person.

Students will not be permitted to visit the other 7C campuses or have visitors at HMC, with the exception of one person who can assist them with moving-in to their residence halls for a designated period of time.

“Some of the recommendations in our preliminary plans may seem in conflict with our position as a member of The Claremont Colleges consortium,” Klawe said. “While we are in near-constant communication with our counterparts as we continue to share and coordinate our respective plans, as of the writing of this message, some of the other colleges have not yet made their decisions on how to proceed for the fall semester.”

Mudd requests that students indicate they wish to take a semester or year off by July 10th, according to its “Stay Safe at Mudd” website.

Mudd athletes competing for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps will be restricted from participating in their sports if they live on the Mudd campus, Klawe said.

“We have made the difficult decision to not allow our on-campus students to participate in CMS athletics this fall, but we will re-evaluate this for the spring semester as we see how things progress.”

This comes in junction with Wednesday’s announcement that select CMS fall and winter sports will not be permitted to compete this fall since Los Angeles County has “not currently met the state or local gating criteria recommended to resume intercollegiate athletics.” These include basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and water polo.

The statement acknowledged that “some students and student-athletes may prefer to defer their enrollment for a year in the hopes that a vaccine will be developed that will allow a return to a more normal on-campus experience.”

The announcement said that while Mudd would like students to remain on campus or in campus-provided housing, they “fully support our students who need to travel off campus to access essential consortial services such as those available at Student Health Services and Monsour Counseling and Psychological Center.”

Mudd anticipates introducing a two-week quarantine when students arrive on campus, with all classes being online, meals delivered to dorms, and no social events. During this period, students will be confined mostly to their rooms, Klawe said.

The measure aims to decrease the risk of spreading coronavirus if students arrive on campus already infected.

Mudd also announced a socially distanced move-in day with staggered three hour time slots for each year and a one hour sanitization period in between. Each student is allowed one guest to help them move in.

First-year orientation will also be moved online with pre-recorded informational presentations, open discussion boards, and Zoom meetings between mentors and their mentees.

HMC has also announced that Mudd will not decrease tuition or make any changes to financial aid plans.

A student FAQ on Mudd’s website said that HMC will return to its normal grading policy.

Klawe also announced a Zoom meeting with members of the cabinet Thursday morning to discuss the announcement.

The other members of the 5Cs said Wednesday that they would make their own decisions on returning to campus later in July, citing the recent spike in California’s COVID-19 cases. Los Angeles County recently saw its case count pass 100,000.

“We respect their right to deliberate further on this difficult decision, and yet since all members of our community – including students and their families, our faculty and staff—need both time and accurate information in order to plan for the fall semester, we are moving ahead now with a decision for Mudd,” Klawe said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.

This story was last updated July 1 at 2:31 p.m.

