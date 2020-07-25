CMS Athletics cancels all competition for the fall 2020 season

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps has officially canceled all fall 2020 sports competitions, per an email sent to CMS student-athletes this afternoon.

“LA County and the State of California continue to experience a troubling trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and have not authorized us to reopen residential life on our campuses,” CMS Athletic Director Erica Jasper said in the email. “For this reason, CMS Athletic competitions scheduled for fall semester are canceled.”

Previously, athletes playing fall sports deemed “low contact risk” — cross-country, swimming and diving, golf and tennis — were left in limbo, as CMS’ initial cancellation of “high-risk” sports left open the possibility of “low contact risk” sports competing in the fall.

The decision comes alongside Claremont McKenna College’s decision to keep campus closed and hold all classes online for the fall 2020 semester.

Jasper said the department will be exploring options for student-athletes who have now lost their athletic seasons.

“We also will be working closely with the SCIAC and NCAA on permissible activities for all our student-athletes during the fall semester and will update your coaches and you as we have more information.”

Physical education classes will be held virtually and will have both synchronous and asynchronous options available, the email said. CMS Recreation will also provide other virtual programming this summer, including classes, intramurals and workshops.

“Our goal is to continue to support the fitness and wellness needs of our students, faculty and staff during these challenging times,” Jasper said.

