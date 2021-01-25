CMC projects no student return to campus in March

Claremont McKenna College students’ hopes of returning to campus in March were all but vanished following an email from President Hiram Chodosh to students Monday.

The email detailed news CMC received from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that forewarned of a closed campus come spring break.

“Just this past Friday, the [LACDPH] indicated that, based on the high local rate of transmission and unavailability of ICU beds, they do not foresee any way we can return students to campus in March,” Chodosh said.

The message stopped short of declaring a fully online semester for students, which Harvey Mudd announced Jan. 22.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.