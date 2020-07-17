Claremont K-12 schools will start the fall online

Claremont’s public schools will begin the fall online, the Claremont Unified School District Board of Education decided in a unanimous vote on Wednesday. Online classes will begin for CUSD students Sept. 2.

But even if the board had voted differently, campuses would have been forced to begin the school year online. The CUSD announcement came just two days before Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for all public and private schools in COVID-19 watch-list counties to stay closed. And with LA County one of the 32 counties on the state watch-list, both public and private schools in Claremont will stay closed for the start of the academic year.

The board decision follows an announcement just one week prior that a “blended learning program” would be taking place in the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the Claremont Courier. In that model, hybrid classes with online and in-person modalities would have been offered, alongside all-online options for families uncomfortable sending their children to school.

But as Los Angeles County’s case counts continue to spike — a record new 4,592 cases were recorded Thursday — the board decided that holding in-person classes posed too great a risk. Claremont has identified 164 cases of coronavirus so far, according to the City of Claremont.

Claremont parents and students now have two online instruction options to consider for the start of the school year under this new decision.

The Claremont Online Remote Learning program (CORE) allows students to continue their education online with CUSD teacher oversight, or the oversight of an outside instructor through the website Edgenuity.

The other option is Claremont Home Mastery Program (CHAMP), a homeschooling model allowing the students’ guardians to oversee the CUSD curriculum at home.

Along with Claremont’s grade schools, Scripps College, Pomona College and Pitzer College have shifted to all-remote instruction for the fall.

While Harvey Mudd College and Claremont McKenna College are still considering some form of in-person modality this fall, it is not yet clear if LA County will allow in-person instruction.

This article was last updated July 18, 2020 at 1:34 p.m.

